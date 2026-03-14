Bean salad with mint and pomegranate dressing recipe

This fresh and vibrant salad is delicious warm or cold, as a nutritious lunch or shared at a gathering, said Madeleine Olivia. The final touch of pomegranate molasses in the dressing and seeds for topping takes the flavour to another level.

Ingredients (serves 6-8)

150g brown, black or wild rice

150g whole grains (such as buckwheat, quinoa, barley, amaranth, farro, bulgur wheat)

400g tin of beans (such as kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas, black-eyed beans, butter beans, pinto beans) drained and rinsed

10 cherry tomatoes quartered

6 radishes very thinly sliced

1 small red onion

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

handful of lamb’s lettuce (or rocket or young spinach)

pomegranate seeds for topping (optional)

lemon wedges, to serve



For the dressing:

1 tbsp finely chopped mint

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Cook the rice and grains according to the packet instructions. Set aside to cool.

Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

When the rice and whole grains are cool, add to a large bowl with the remaining salad ingredients, adding the lamb’s lettuce (or rocket, or spinach) last and tossing everything together.

Pour over the dressing, sprinkle over the pomegranate seeds, if using, and serve with lemon wedges.

Taken from A Year in a Cottage Kitchen by Madeleine Olivia

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