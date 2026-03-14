Bean salad with mint and pomegranate dressing recipe

Fresh and tangy salad makes a perfect healthy lunch

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bean salad with mint and pomegranate
Flavour is enhanced by pomegranate molasses in the dressing and pomegranate seeds to sprinkle on top
(Image credit: Ali Green)

This fresh and vibrant salad is delicious warm or cold, as a nutritious lunch or shared at a gathering, said Madeleine Olivia. The final touch of pomegranate molasses in the dressing and seeds for topping takes the flavour to another level.

Ingredients (serves 6-8)

  • 150g brown, black or wild rice
  • 150g whole grains (such as buckwheat, quinoa, barley, amaranth, farro, bulgur wheat)
  • 400g tin of beans (such as kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas, black-eyed beans, butter beans, pinto beans) drained and rinsed
  • 10 cherry tomatoes quartered
  • 6 radishes very thinly sliced
  • 1 small red onion
  • 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds
  • handful of lamb’s lettuce (or rocket or young spinach)
  • pomegranate seeds for topping (optional)
  • lemon wedges, to serve


For the dressing:

  • 1 tbsp finely chopped mint
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp pomegranate molasses
  • zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

  • Cook the rice and grains according to the packet instructions. Set aside to cool.
  • Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
  • When the rice and whole grains are cool, add to a large bowl with the remaining salad ingredients, adding the lamb’s lettuce (or rocket, or spinach) last and tossing everything together.
  • Pour over the dressing, sprinkle over the pomegranate seeds, if using, and serve with lemon wedges.

Taken from A Year in a Cottage Kitchen by Madeleine Olivia

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