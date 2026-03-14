Bean salad with mint and pomegranate dressing recipe
Fresh and tangy salad makes a perfect healthy lunch
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This fresh and vibrant salad is delicious warm or cold, as a nutritious lunch or shared at a gathering, said Madeleine Olivia. The final touch of pomegranate molasses in the dressing and seeds for topping takes the flavour to another level.
Ingredients (serves 6-8)
- 150g brown, black or wild rice
- 150g whole grains (such as buckwheat, quinoa, barley, amaranth, farro, bulgur wheat)
- 400g tin of beans (such as kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas, black-eyed beans, butter beans, pinto beans) drained and rinsed
- 10 cherry tomatoes quartered
- 6 radishes very thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion
- 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds
- handful of lamb’s lettuce (or rocket or young spinach)
- pomegranate seeds for topping (optional)
- lemon wedges, to serve
For the dressing:
- 1 tbsp finely chopped mint
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp pomegranate molasses
- zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
- Cook the rice and grains according to the packet instructions. Set aside to cool.
- Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
- When the rice and whole grains are cool, add to a large bowl with the remaining salad ingredients, adding the lamb’s lettuce (or rocket, or spinach) last and tossing everything together.
- Pour over the dressing, sprinkle over the pomegranate seeds, if using, and serve with lemon wedges.
Taken from A Year in a Cottage Kitchen by Madeleine OliviaArticle continues below
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