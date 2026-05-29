Thought-provoking podcasts you may have missed this spring

This season, true crime, rejection exposure therapy and a fictional tale of Vietnam rule the earbud roost

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Photo collage of a US helicopter landing in Vietnam, Raven Chanticleer, Hunter Prosper, and ice cube, and a stamp reading &quot;REJECTED&quot;
Facing rejection, listening to strangers and more
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

The year is nearly half over, and, yes, there is another recent season’s worth of new podcasts to tap into. Spring featured a number of new releases and the return of some popular shows. Here are a few of the best springtime podcasts to catch up on as we leave the season behind.

Frozen Files (Independent)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 