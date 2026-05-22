The Week Unwrapped: What’s behind mass child abductions in Nigeria?

Plus, could David Cameron’s chief strategist be the next governor of California? And how did an analogue watch launch descend into chaos?

Shoes left behind after a school kidnapping in Nigeria
Shoes left behind after a school kidnapping
(Image credit: Ifeanyi Immanuel Bakwenye / AFP / Getty Images)

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