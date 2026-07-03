The Week Unwrapped: Will a change in the law help Britain’s rough sleepers?

Plus will a dirty money scandal spread beyond Jakarta? And why has Armie Hammer’s new film been banned in Germany?

A homeless man on London Bridge
(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / AFP / Getty Images)

The Week

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