The Week Unwrapped: Will driverless cars find their way through London?

Plus, why has BBC Verify closed? And what’s behind a rise in doping among young gym-goers?

A Waymo self-driving taxi on a training run in London
A Waymo self-driving taxi on a training run in London
(Image credit: Richard Baker / In Pictures / Getty Images)

Will driverless cars find their way through London? Why has BBC Verify closed? And what’s behind a rise in doping among young gym-goers?

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From

You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts: