The Week Unwrapped: What’s behind China’s latest missile tests?

Plus how do anchovies in Peru affect the global food chain? And do Brits really trust the weather forecast?

Russian navy personnel visit the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng during a joint naval exercise in Qingdao, Shandong Province
(Image credit: Yi Haifei / China News Service / VCG / Getty Images)

The Week

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