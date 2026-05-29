The Week Unwrapped: Have dams had their day?

Plus, will drone warfare determine the next president of Colombia? And could shared flats rival retirement homes?

The Roselend weir in Savoy, in the French Alps
The Roselend weir in Savoy, in the French Alps
(Image credit: Andi Horngacher / 500px / Getty Images)

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