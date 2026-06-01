June’s books include a speculative fiction debut and two multigenerational historical fictions

Summer reading is heating up

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Book covers of ‘Sublimation’ by Isabel J. Kim, ‘Daughters of the Sun and Moon’ by Lisa See, and ‘Land’ by Maggie O’Farrell
A month if word-centric titillation
(Image credit: Tor books / Simon&Schuster / Penguin Random House)

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

It is not too early to start picking out your summer reading list because a slew of new releases promise to keep June interesting. Standouts for the perfect summer beach read include a highly anticipated debut of a speculative fiction rising star and several historical-fiction options.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 