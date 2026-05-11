One great cookbook: ‘660 Curries’ by Raghavan Iyer

Most standard-size cookbooks showcase between 100 and 150 recipes. In 2008, the author and cooking teacher Raghavan Iyer said “pshaw” and published his magnum opus, “660 Curries.”

“To us Indians, a curry is a sauce-based dish,” wrote Iyer, meaning “curry” as employed in Western instances like all-purpose “curry powder” is a term so general as to lose all significance. Curry instead is both the alpha and the omega: It is both a saucy dish across the subcontinent and a hyper-regional way of preparing said saucy dishes.

Name your cooking weapon

Pick a base, and you are nearly guaranteed at least one recipe for it in “660 Curries.” More often, you will be bombarded with an array of options.

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Consider the legume. Yellow split peas, horse gram, chickpeas, brown lentils, moth beans — Iyer assembles an armada of more than 15 different types of legumes for the Legume Curries chapter. The hits are present, including a faultless recipe for that restaurant icon, dal makhani, its whole black lentils opulent with Punjabi garam masala and both yogurt and heavy cream.

A behemoth is forever going to do the absolute most, so, less-known regional specialties are everywhere across the book. Toovar dal (split yellow split peas) are softened into a bath of unripe green mango, green bell pepper and coconut milk, a dish from the southwestern state of Kerala . Stressing the omnipresent influence of the Portuguese colonizers, chorizo cooks with red kidney beans and black-eyed peas in a spunky chile-vinegar tomato sauce, a Goan adaptation of Brazilian feijoada. Here and in the book’s other chapters on vegetables, seafood, poultry and eggs, meat and paneer, curry is no catch-all. It slips, it shifts, it adapts.

To the curry-sphere and beyond!

Iyer cheated a touch with the book’s name because a number of chapters exist afield from sauce-world. The opening chapter, Spice Blends and Paste, provides a constellation of building blocks, endless masalas with seven types of garam masala alone.

The final chapter, Curry Cohorts, dabbles in a touch of everything: rice preparations, including a Maharashtrian-style fried rice with peanuts and curry leaves; all manner of breads, such as poori, roti and naan; even a mango cheesecake and saffron-licked green tea. “660 Curries” is an imposing endeavor. And, oh, how the book’s recipes work.

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