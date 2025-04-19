One-pan black chickpeas with baharat and orange recipe
Citrus-kissed chickpeas meet fragrant baharat in this warmed, spiced dish
This is one of those meals you can leave to simmer in the oven while getting on with other things, said Yotam Ottolenghi. The Queen Black Chickpeas absorb the warmth of baharat as they cook, with olives adding a briny saltiness and orange slices melting into the sauce.
Ingredients:
- 1 jar Bold Bean Co Queen Black Chickpeas, drained but with bean stock reserved
- 250g cherry tomatoes
- 12 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
- 1⁄2 an orange (halved lengthways); halved lengthways again and thinly sliced
- 50g green olives (we like Nocellara)
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tbsp baharat
- 1⁄4 tsp turmeric
- 120ml olive oil
- 5g tarragon leaves
- Greek yoghurt, to serve
- salt
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 160°C/320°F.
- Add everything, except for the tarragon and yoghurt, to a 26cm round sauté pan that can be used in the oven, along with 1 teaspoon of salt and 100ml of the bean stock.
- Gently mix to combine, cover with a lid, and place in the oven for 1 1⁄2 hours, stirring halfway through.
- Remove from the oven and set aside to rest for 10 minutes.
- Stir in the tarragon just before serving.
- Serve with a dollop of yoghurt alongside or swirled through, along with rice or flatbreads.
Bold Bean Co has teamed up with Ottolenghi to launch Queen Black Chickpeas, which are available from Ottolenghi.co.uk and Waitrose (RRP £3.60)
-
