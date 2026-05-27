Manil Suri’s 6 favorite books set in India

The award-winning author recommends works by Sandip Roy, Rupa Bajwa, and R.K. Narayan

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Manil Suri
Manil Suri's new memoir is called A Room in Bombay
(Image credit: Larry Cole)
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Manil Suri’s new memoir, A Room in Bombay, describes his coming of age in a single room that he shared with his parents before his move to the U.S. at age 20. Below, the author of the award-winning novel The Death of Vishnu recommends six books set in Indian cities.

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