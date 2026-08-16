A lost city in the Mexican jungle

Head south from Cancún to explore ‘magical’ ruins amid an ‘impenetrable’ rainforest

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Ariel view of Ichkabal pyramid
Mayan ruins are ‘stupefying’
(Image credit: LP Production / Shutterstock)

The Yucatán Peninsula is Mexico’s prime tourist hotspot, but most visitors stay in the north, around the “mega-resort” of Cancún and the stretch of Caribbean coast known as the Riviera Maya. The south of the peninsula is a different world, said Martin Symington in The Times – a vast, sparsely populated region which is relatively little visited by holidaymakers.

The distances involved in exploring it are considerable (the Yucatán, which stretches into Belize and Guatemala, is nearly as big as Great Britain), but so are the rewards. As you head south from Cancún, low forest and scrub give way to “deeper, darker” forest, and hidden away among it are some “magical” places, including one particularly “stupefying” sight – the ancient Mayan city of Ichkabal.

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