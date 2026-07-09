Exploring the Dordogne’s magical caves and medieval towns

With stand-out food, culture, and natural wonders, this rural idyll in southwest France is perfect for a long weekend

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Beynac-et-Cazenac village, Dordogne
Few places are more lovely than this region of southwest France
(Image credit: Xantana / Getty)

The Dordogne is a region renowned worldwide for everything from gastronomy and gorgeous castles to grottos and grand cru vintages. Quite understandably at this time of deep uncertainty and major conflict in the Middle East, British travellers are opting to visit Europe rather than venturing farther afield. And, just an hour’s flight time from London, there are few more lovely places to visit than the southwest of France.

What to see

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