Escape the crowds with a long weekend in Brno

The Czech Republic’s second city promises stunning architecture and a vibrant food scene – with fewer tourists than Prague

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The Old Town in Brno, Czech Republic
Brno is bursting with character, beauty and culture
(Image credit: zpagistock / Getty)

Really savvy travellers know that second cities are the ones we should all be flocking to: the overlooked ones, the quieter ones, the underestimated ones that have so much to offer.

Brno must be the epitome of this. Bursting with character, beauty and culture, it may be the Czech Republic’s second city, but it’s by no means second rate. In fact, having spent a considerable amount of time here, I would argue that it’s the perfect place to explore Czech culture away from the crowds.

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Jaymi McCann

Jaymi McCann is a freelance journalist who writes extensively on travel for The Week, as well as publications including The Telegraph, National Geographic, Rough Guides, The i Paper and The Mail on Sunday. She has a degree in English literature from the University of Glasgow, a master’s in newspaper journalism from City University London, and 15 years of experience on Fleet Street. She specialises in writing about Scotland, as well as cruising, city guides and foodie travel. Jaymi loves to discover new places, particularly in Switzerland, Germany and southern Europe. Her Glasgow guide for The Week won a gong at the annual Media Getaway Awards.