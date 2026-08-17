The best Italian cookbooks of all time

Everything you think you know — but more and better

Scott Hocker, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of &#039;The Talisman of Happiness&#039; by Ada Boni, &#039;Pasta e Verdura&#039; by Jack Bishop, and &#039;Cooking by Hand&#039; by Paul Bertolli
A perfect introduction to all that Italian cooking can do
(Image credit: Hachette / William Morrow Cookbooks / Penguin Random House)
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Cold, al dente truth: What we know, generally, about Italian food in the United States is a mere snapshot of the country’s grand diversity. These cookbooks unveil that scope. Some include full-kitchen immersions in foodstuffs like balsamic vinegar and prosciutto. One laser-focuses on a northern Italian region less-known in America. Together, the books expand the mind and guide the hands in the myriad delicious ways Italian cooking exists.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  