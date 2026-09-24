Youth: Sharon Horgan’s new comedy about dating in later life

Show about women in their 50s ‘rings hilariously, despairingly true’

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Sharon Horgan in Youth
Horgan plays Alex, a member of the ‘sandwich generation’
(Image credit: Colin Hutton / HBO)

Sharon Horgan’s sharp new comedy-drama “Youth” (HBO Max) “perfectly captures what it is to reach your 50s and find that it’s no walk in the park”, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph.

Horgan plays Alex, a member of “the sandwich generation”, caught between the demands of being a parent and looking after her own ageing parents. She has a job as a literary agent, “where the lows include Damian Lewis (playing himself, perfectly deadpan) coming into the office and solemnly announcing that he has written a social satire called ‘Dog Meat’”. She is also divorced and tentatively stepping back into the dating scene, now that her son Ruarí (Aran Murphy) is leaving for university.

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