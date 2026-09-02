Dalliance: a ‘charming’ and ‘thoughtful’ drama

The Aussie ‘mood piece’ about old friends in their 60s is ‘witty’ and ‘surprising’

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Georgie Parker as Rose, Hugo Weaving as Billy and Heather Mitchell as Dani
Georgie Parker as Rose, Hugo Weaving as Billy and Heather Mitchell as Dani
(Image credit: Lisa Tomasetti / Paramount+)

A “tangled web of 60-somethings” juggle “friendship, divorce, bust-ups, romance”, and the “decades of baggage” they “quietly carry on their backs” in this Australian six-parter, said Phoebe Loomes in The Senior. But the “charming and surprising” series shows that people in their 60s have “no appetite to slow down”.

It’s a “mood piece” and an “array of portraits of characters who have actually lived some life” and been “formed by meaningful experiences”, who are introduced to us at a “later stage” than we usually see on our screens, wrote Lucy Mangan in The Guardian. “They and we are only better off for it”.

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