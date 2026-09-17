Slow Horses, series six: Gary Oldman’s spy thriller is ‘as brilliant as ever’

Latest instalment of TV shows based on Mick Herron’s books

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Jack Lowden and Gary Oldman in Slow Horses series six
Jack Lowden and Gary Oldman return in ‘deftly’ worked spy tale
(Image credit: Jack English / PA)

Apple TV’s “critically lauded” series of adaptations of Mick Herron’s books has returned for a sixth season, said Ed Power in The Telegraph, and has once again pulled “off the perfect balancing act between dark humour and misanthropic spycraft”.

As before, the disillusioned MI5 agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) is stuck with the grumpy and flatulent “mastermind” Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) at Slough House – “a banishment room” in London for underperforming spies. Here, Cartwright and his colleagues do not live the lives of international mystery they once aspired to but are instead “condemned to a bureaucratic purgatory straight out of Samuel Beckett”.

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