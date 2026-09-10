The Gentlemen series two: Guy Ritchie’s ludicrous gangster romp

New season is fun but lacks the energy that fizzed through the director’s early work

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Theo James as Eddie in The Gentlemen, series two
Theo James as Eddie, aka the 13th Duke of Halstead
(Image credit: Netflix)

Guy Ritchie made his name in the 1990s with films set in cartoonish criminal underworlds; but he is himself of posh stock, and owns a shooting estate in Wiltshire. In his Netflix series “The Gentlemen”, he mixes his fantasy vision with his personal history, said Nick Hilton in The Independent.

Ludicrously entertaining

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