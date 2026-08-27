Ludwig: the ‘almost irresistible’ cosy crime saga returns

The second series continues in the ‘same lively vein as the first’, with a ‘cracking’ script and ‘faultless’ supporting performances

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David Mitchell in Ludwig series two
David Mitchell returns as John Taylor, a famous puzzle setter known as Ludwig, who has a knack for solving ‘seemingly uncrackable’ murders
(Image credit: BBC / Big Talk)

The first series of the BBC’s “affable cosy crime saga” “Ludwig” was “almost irresistible”, said Rebecca Nicholson in the Financial Times. David Mitchell starred as John Taylor, a famous puzzle setter known as Ludwig, who has a knack for solving “seemingly uncrackable” murders.

When his detective twin brother, James, disappears, Ludwig impersonates him to help his sister-in-law, Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), solve the mystery. Series two continues in the “same lively vein as the first” with each episode combining a murder-of-the-week mystery set against the overarching storyline about James’ disappearance.

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