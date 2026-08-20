Lady: Sian Clifford dazzles in ‘barnstorming’ comedy

Fleabag star plays a ‘haughty, but troubled’ aristocrat in ‘frequently hilarious’ mockumentary

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Sian Clifford as Lady Isabella in Lady
Sian Clifford stars as the eccentric Lady Isabella
(Image credit: Samuel Abrahams / MetFilm)

“Those of us pining to see more Sian Clifford since the end of ‘Fleabag’, in which she played Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s fierce sister”, have been rewarded with this “barnstorming” mockumentary comedy, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

Clifford plays Lady Isabella, a “haughty, but troubled” aristocrat who lives on a grand country estate (the movie was filmed at Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk), where she hosts an annual children’s talent competition, Stately Stars. Desperate to prove that she has artistic talent of her own, Isabella decides to compete against the youngsters, staging an elaborate multimedia performance, which includes poetry, action art and photographs of her “apparently dead body around the grounds”.

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