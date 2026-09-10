Late Fame: an ‘elegant tale of autumnal regret’

Willem Dafoe plays a poet rediscovered late in life

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Willem Dafoe and Greta Lee in Late Fame
Willem Dafoe and Greta Lee in Late Fame
(Image credit: Pine Bay Pictures / Fresh Fish Films / Alamy)

“There’s a marvellous tenderness and generosity to this elegant tale of autumnal regret; an intimate movie acted with effortless grace by Willem Dafoe,” said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

Dafoe plays Ed Saxberger, an ageing New Yorker who works for the post office, living alone in a small, book-filled room, drinking and playing pool with his friends in the evening.

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