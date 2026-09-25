Get indoors and into the kitchen because the best of fall’s cookbooks are here

It’s high season for new releases

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Book covers of ’Cookbooking’ by Debbie Berne, ’No. 1 Best Indian Cookbook in the World’ by Meherwan Irani, and ’Daily Dessert’ by Caroline Schiff
Everyday sweets, cookbook design history and an Indian deep dive — this is fall cookbook time
(Image credit: Hardie Grant / Penguin Random House / Abrams Books)
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Bring on the burning stoves and the hot-air blast of a roaring oven. Autumn’s new cookbooks are an inspiriting combination of history, practicality, design and, of course, endless attractive recipes.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  