Sweet, sticky jam season is here – time to get cooking

Late summer is the perfect time to start making preserves from seasonal fruit

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Jar of plum jam next to plums on a wooden surface
Excess fruit is transformed into ‘summer in a jar’
(Image credit: Getty / Westend 61)

The “real preserving season” begins now at the “deep, sticky end of summer”, said Itamar Srulovich in The Guardian. “In fact, September may well be the best jam month of all.”

As the weather starts to cool there is plenty of produce to turn into jars of the sweet spread. Plums offer “near endless possibilities” and some varieties can “take a surprising amount of spice”, while figs’ “honeyed sweetness” matches up perfectly with a “few pods of cooling cardamom for balance”. It’s well worth “sweating over” pots of fig jam in late summer, so that there’s a “little bit of jarred sunshine” ready and waiting for the dark, cold winter months.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.