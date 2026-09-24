Redwood by Ben Macintyre: an ‘enjoyable caper’ filled with twists

The true story of a KGB spy who betrayed his country in exchange for an unexpected request

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Book cover of Redwood
Ben Macintyre’s enthralling new ‘work of true-espionage’
(Image credit: Viking)

The acronym Mice (money, ideology, coercion, ego) is sometimes used to describe what motivates people to betray their countries, said Oliver Bullough in The Guardian. But in Ben Macintyre’s enthralling new “work of true-espionage”, a fresh motivation emerges: erectile dysfunction.

Vladimir Kuzichkin was a KGB agent stationed in Tehran in the aftermath of the 1979 revolution. With the West “on the back foot” there, the Soviets saw an “opportunity to spread their influence south, to a strategic and oil-rich country”.

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