The best anime series of all time

These anime gems are the genre’s standouts

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Wax effigies of One Piece&#039;s characters Usopp (L), Monkey D. Luffy (C) and Franky in a room dedicated to the series during their inauguration at the Musee Grevin in Paris
The One Piece characters have been iconic for over two decades
(Image credit: JULIEN DE ROSA / Contributor / Getty Images)

Japanese animated series based on a popular manga have long been an internationally loved medium in both television and film. These anime series are the best of the best, spanning decades and ever-evolving art styles.

‘Attack on Titan’ (2013-2023)

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 