Blockbuster shows in Europe

The best art exhibitions to see across the continent this autumn

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Cassatt’s Little Girl in a Blue Armchair (1878)
Cassatt’s Little Girl in a Blue Armchair (1878)
(Image credit: Courtesy of the National Gallery of Art, Washington)

Europe’s art scene continues to be one of the richest and most diverse in the world. From Renaissance masterpieces, to innovative impressionism, the continent’s exhibitions have so much to offer this autumn. Explore some of the titans of industry in Dalí and Rembrandt, and discover lesser-known gems such as Mary Cassatt, for shows right up until April.

Willem de Kooning at Work

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