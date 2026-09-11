6 spellbinding museum exhibitions to view this fall

See historic handiwork on both sides of the Atlantic

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A woman looks at the Bayeaux Tapestry
The Bayeux Tapestry on display at the British Museum
(Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images)

It’s going to be a big fall for museum lovers. Major exhibitions focusing on a legendary tapestry, extraordinary needlework created by American schoolgirls and bejeweled Islamic art are all opening, each one displaying priceless objects from around the globe. Peep these six standouts.

The Bayeux Tapestry, British Museum, London

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.