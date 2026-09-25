The must-see exhibitions of the season

The best curations to see around the UK this autumn and winter

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Jan van Eyck’s Arnolfini Portrait (1434)
Jan van Eyck’s Arnolfini Portrait (1434)
(Image credit: The National Gallery, London)

The arrival in the UK of the Bayeux Tapestry has caught the headlines in recent weeks, and for good reason. But London, and the rest of the country, has a wealth of high-quality exhibitions taking place over the coming months, which also demand attention.

The capital, Bath, Liverpool and Newcastle are all hosting some highly anticipated shows, ranging from studies of Korean culture, portraits of the 90s and the birth of oil painting among others. Here are some of our favourites.

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