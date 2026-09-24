Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom – a joyful Halloween caper

The animated flock returns for another adventure

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Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
The family-friendly film is blessed with a sparklingly fun screenplay
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy)

When it comes to “Britain’s greatest cultural export”, forget James Bond or Doctor Who, said John Nugent in Empire. The accolade surely belongs to Shaun the Sheep, the “claymation lamb with a heart of gold”, whose “silent-movie-esque antics” have made him a “hero in over 170 countries”.

This is Shaun’s third big-screen outing, spin-offs from the TV series he was awarded after making his debut in a supporting role in the 1995 Wallace and Gromit short “A Close Shave”.

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