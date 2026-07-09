Minions and Monsters: yellow goofballs return for ‘world-class slapstick’

Jesse Eisenberg, Trey Parker and George Lucas are among the ‘tremendous’ voice cast

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Two minions in the Minions and Monsters movie
The tone of the latest Minions movie is ‘as juvenile as ever’
(Image credit: Collection Christophel / Universal Pictures / Alamy)

“Empires fall. Glaciers melt and oceans rise. Monarchs and prime ministers are crowned and toppled,” said John Nugent on Empire. “But the Minions cannot be halted, will never cease, will outlive us all.” And so they are back, in the seventh instalment of the “Despicable Me/Minions” franchise.

As ever, these small yellow gibberish-spouting creatures are searching desperately for a “villainous master to serve, which sees them encounter everyone from the tyrants of revolutionary France to a fearsome cyclops”.

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