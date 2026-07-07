Film reviews: ‘The Invite’ and ‘Minions & Monsters’

A couples dinner takes a surprise turn and the Minions invade 1920s Hollywood

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A still from &#039;Minions &amp; Monsters&#039;
Minions as cinema’s lost auteurs
(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Everett)

‘The Invite’

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