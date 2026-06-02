Movies to watch in June: Spielberg’s latest, plus maybe-controversial comedies from Seth Rogen and John Early

Aliens among us, AI parents and amorous neighbors lead June’s film offerings

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Emily Blunt and Josh O&#039;Connor star in Steven Spielberg&#039;s &#039;Disclosure Day&#039; (2026)
Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor star in ‘Disclosure Day’
(Image credit: Collection Christophel / Universal Pictures / Amblin Entertainment / Alamy)

While much has changed about the movie industry in recent years, the presence of a sci-fi blockbuster like director Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” early in the summer season feels like a throwback. The buzzy tentpole will be joined by several other intriguing — if less hyped — films this month in theaters, including a talky dinner party drama and a queer horror fable.

‘Disclosure Day’

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.