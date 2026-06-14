Film reviews: ‘Disclosure Day’ and ‘Carolina Caroline’

Two strangers become entangled in an alien cover-up and lovers indulge in a road-trip crime spree

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published

Emily Blunt in Disclosure.
Blunt and O’Connor on the run
(Image credit: Getty)

‘Disclosure Day’

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