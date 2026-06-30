Film reviews: ‘Maddie’s Secret’ and ‘Rose of Nevada’

Fame reawakens a woman’s eating disorder and two fishermen become trapped in the past

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A scene from &quot;Maddie&#039;s Secret&quot;.
John Early as Maddie: Broken inside
(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures/Everett)

‘Maddie’s Secret’

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