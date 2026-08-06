Is Hollywood back?

Blockbusters are reviving a business slowed by the pandemic and strikes

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Still from Christopher Nolan&#039;s &#039;The Odyssey&#039; (2026)
Movies like ‘The Odyssey’ (pictured above) and ‘Spider-Man’ and are reviving Hollywood fortunes
(Image credit: Syncopy Production / Universal Pictures / Alamy)

The movies are suddenly thriving. The latest Spider-Man flick is setting records, and Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has dominated discourse for weeks. Americans were slow to return to cinemas after the pandemic sent them to streaming, and the cause of moviegoing was not helped by a pair of Hollywood strikes that disrupted the flow of new films to theaters. Now all that has changed. Can the momentum last?

‘Finally releasing more movies’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 