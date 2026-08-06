Is Hollywood back?

The movies are suddenly thriving. The latest Spider-Man flick is setting records, and Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has dominated discourse for weeks. Americans were slow to return to cinemas after the pandemic sent them to streaming, and the cause of moviegoing was not helped by a pair of Hollywood strikes that disrupted the flow of new films to theaters. Now all that has changed. Can the momentum last?

‘Finally releasing more movies’

“Hollywood has got its mojo back,” Thomas Buckley and Lucas Shaw said at Bloomberg . Analysts expect the U.S. box office to “deliver its best performance” since before the pandemic, aided by the release of a “new potential blockbuster” nearly every weekend this summer.

It is too soon to “fully dismiss recent concerns about the future of moviegoing,” Bloomberg said. Films are making more money, but the rate of movie attendance in the United States has “fallen to half what it was 25 years ago.” The number of people heading to the cineplex “has to pick back up” to sustain the revival. For now, though, studio heads finally have a “belief that they can win again,” actor Seth Rogen said to Variety .

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The box office surge is happening because “more studios are finally releasing more movies” following the strikes and pandemic , thus “generating more money,” Scott Mendelson said at The Outside Scoop . The studios are doing “an average of 15-20 wide releases per month,” and that is paying off with more tickets sold. Hollywood still faces “countless issues” like the looming Paramount-Warner Bros. merger and the departure of many productions from California to other states and countries, but “I haven’t been this optimistic about the box office since mid-2015.”

It is not just volume. Movies are “kicking boring TV’s ass,” Johnny Oleksinski said at The New York Post . The obituary for the big-screen experience has been “written so many times.” But Hollywood this year has given audiences a “varied offering of box-office hits” including “dramas and comedies, biopics and animated family fare” and much more. There is arguably not as much on TV these days “riling people up or getting them to cancel their evening plans.” Peak TV is a “hazy memory,” and movie theaters are benefitting.

‘Yearning for shared experiences’

A symbol of the decline and rise of movies is the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. The iconic movie theater is “bouncing back from pandemic bankruptcy” said NPR . Sony Pictures and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema are leasing the long-empty theater and plan to reopen it in 2028.

There was a belief that Generation Z would “forever choose small screens over big ones,” Anonymous Content’s Darren Walker said at The New York Times . The success of films like “Backrooms” and “Obsession” that were made by twentysomething directors have “upended conventional wisdom” about the possibility of reaching young audiences, and there seems to be a “profound yearning for shared experiences and connection.” The entertainment industry remains in a “turbulent time of transition and transformation,” but films are serving the role they always did: “We are rediscovering community.”