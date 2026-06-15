Why Gen Z is leading the charge against AI

The generation that was ‘supposed to lead AI adoption’ is ‘leading the resistance to it’

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Peruvian law graduate Rosalinda,26, of the Gen Z movement, shows the One Piece manga flag on her mobile phone
A Gallup survey in April found excitement about AI among Gen Z has fallen from 36% last year to just 22%
(Image credit: Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty Images)

College graduates have been booing company bosses who mentioned artificial intelligence in graduation ceremonies as “AI anxiety” starts “boiling over into public backlash”, said Business Insider.

The trend is “highlighting a gulf” between older generations who feel the technology “offers new opportunities” and Gen Z, who are “growing increasingly anxious” about what it “means for their future”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 