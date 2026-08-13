Robot ban: Why the FCC fears your Roomba

Limitations are coming for imports of Chinese robot vacuums

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Robot vacuums on a shelf at a store
Are these Trojan Horses?
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Robotics is the “latest front” in the “intensifying tech rivalry between Washington and Beijing,” said Steve Lohr and Xinyun Wu in The New York Times. The Federal Communications Commission last week said it would begin restricting imports of “humanoid and animal-like robots,” saying they could “function as Trojan Horses” for data collection and spy on Americans in their homes and offices. China called the measure a provocation and warned that it would retaliate. Its producers “dominate the global humanoid robot industry” to such a degree that “it has become nearly impossible to build a competitive humanoid robot without Chinese-made components.” But advanced robots are becoming “strategically important in an economy increasingly dependent on artificial intelligence.” AI startups are now experimenting with physical or embodied intelligence—essentially robots with AI capabilities—in order to teach their models about the physical world.

Popular household devices are getting caught in the crossfire, said Sean Hollister in The Verge. While the prohibition specifically calls out “humanoid robots” and “quadrupeds”—such as robot dogs—it extends to any “software-controlled robot that travels over the ground, weighs more than 4.4 pounds (including any dock), can perceive its environment, and has wireless connectivity.” That rounds up robot lawnmowers, sidewalk delivery robots, many warehouse automation machines—and even Roombas. Yes, the popular robot vacuum cleaner was acquired by a Chinese manufacturer in January, putting it on the FCC’s chopping block.

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