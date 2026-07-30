AI: China’s ‘open-weight’ models might be the future

They are cheaper than US products, but the White House could block access

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo composite illustration of the Moonshot logo, Chinese flag, computer motherboard and data server
American AI executives are ‘sounding the alarm’ about Chinese competition
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

China is not beating the U.S. in the artificial intelligence race, at least not yet. But the country’s AI products are cheaper and good enough that a number of American AI users are shifting away from homegrown products. Enter a Silicon Valley panic. The U.S. government may take action, and a new Chinese model — Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 — may be the trip wire.

‘Something good enough’

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