Moonshot’s Kimi K3, the Chinese AI model spooking Silicon Valley

Beijing start-up’s new release is as powerful as most rivals and cheaper to run, threatening US dominance

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Unlike ‘proprietary’ US systems, K3’s ‘open nature’ allows global users to ‘modify the system for advanced reasoning and complex software development’
(Image credit: Lam Yik / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

US dominance of the AI landscape is receding with the release of Kimi K3, the newest model developed by a Chinese start-up called Moonshot AI.

Kimi K3 is as “powerful as the most advanced AI systems” from the US, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, while being “cheaper to run”, said The Telegraph. It is available for people to freely download and is an “open-weight model”. This allows developers to download it, modify it and run it on their own servers for free, “positioning it for easier adoption and a wider market globally”, said CNN.

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