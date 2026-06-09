Apple joins AI race with updated Siri

The new AI model is Apple’s response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other rivals

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Apple software chief Craig Federighi at Apple&#039;s 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference
Apple software chief Craig Federighi at Apple's 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference
(Image credit: Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Apple on Monday unveiled an AI version of its Siri digital assistant at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The new Siri AI is the company’s response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini. OpenAI recently filed documents to prepare for a massive IPO, joining Anthropic and Elon Musk’s SpaceX-xAI.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  