Scientists unveil first AI-designed virus

The Stanford scientists were able to create 16 new viruses

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of scientist experimenting with viruses in a lab
The virus breakthrough raises ‘hopes for medical advances’
(Image credit: Motortion / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

What happened

Scientists at Stanford University on Thursday reported in the journal Science that they had successfully directed artificial intelligence to create 16 new viruses. This first-ever use of AI to design and build viruses not found in nature raised “hopes for medical advances” like eliminating drug-resistant bacteria, The New York Times said, while also “raising the disturbing possibility that the technology could someday be used to invent dangerous pathogens.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  