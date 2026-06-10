A newly developed universal vaccine could keep pandemics at bay

Scientists used AI to create it

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Target on virus with blue and white background
The new needle-free vaccine can potentially protect against viruses that have not spread in humans yet
(Image credit: wildpixel / Getty Images)

A needle-free universal vaccine may soon be on the horizon. Scientists have successfully run the first trial, which showed the vaccine can safely elicit an immune response to several viruses. But more research has to be conducted before it’s approved for widespread use.

How was the vaccine developed?

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  