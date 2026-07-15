How precision medicine is revolutionising healthcare

Data-driven genomic mapping is the ‘future of tailored, bespoke medicine’

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Precision medicine
The goal is to provide a more precise approach for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease
(Image credit: Creative Images Lab / Getty Images)

Data from more than 747,000 participants has been made available to scientists and doctors, creating an unparalleled genomic and electronic health record database “powering next-generation discoveries” in so-called “precision medicine”, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US medical research agency, has announced.

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