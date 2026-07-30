The true cost of Sony’s future without physical games

Players hoping to pass down old games got a rude awakening

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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GTA V physical disc and PlayStation 5 console
PlayStation consoles can usually play older gen games
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images)

Like all technology, video games have evolved over the years and for the most part, those advancements have been welcomed. But Sony’s recent announcement that it will cease producing physical video games has rattled fans, particularly those who rely on selling and buying used games. The move could be a major setback for the global second-hand gaming market, estimated at nearly $7 billion.

Why is Sony ending physical discs?

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