A record-breaking deployment leads to dire conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been at sea for over 260 days, marking a record deployment for a modern aircraft carrier. There have also been allegations of grim conditions aboard the 5,600-person vessel. Things on the ship reportedly got so bad that multiple sailors have attempted to jump overboard rather than remain on the carrier. But the Defense Department is denying these reports, even as it moves to replace the ship.

What are conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln like?

There have been widespread reports of “deteriorating living conditions and worsening mental health during the ship’s record-breaking deployment,” said CNN. Many of these reports have indicated a dearth of basic supplies and food on the ship, which has been deployed since November 2025, starting on a path for the South China Sea before being rerouted to the Middle East at the outbreak of the Iran war. There have also been accounts of limited toiletries and moldy showers.

The USS Abraham Lincoln has seen “water contamination, plumbing issues, deck safety concerns and disruptions in the mail system, which have caused many care packages in route to the ship to be lost in transit for months,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said in a letter. These issues, particularly mental health concerns, were seemingly corroborated by family members of the ship’s sailors, who met with officials in a “combative face-to-face confrontation” where they “expressed concerns directly to Navy leaders about the well-being and safety of their loved ones,” said MS NOW.

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As the poor conditions continue, a pair of military news outlets, the Military Times and Stars and Stripes, reported that at least two sailors tried to jump overboard in an attempt to die by suicide. In one of the incidents, a “sailor on watch saw a shipmate preparing to go overboard, and he intervened,” said the Times, while in the other, sailors were informed of the attempted jump “during a ship-wide announcement,” said Stars and Stripes. In a separate third incident, a sailor actually did go overboard while “wearing a life vest and was not injured,” according to CNN.

What is the Pentagon doing?

The Pentagon has denied all accusations of poor conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln. “We ​make sure every ship, every crew, every captain has everything we can provide ​them at every single moment,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters. Reports of problems on the ship are “completely misrepresented.”

The White House is standing behind the Pentagon’s assessment. President Donald Trump and his administration are committed to ensuring ships are “equipped ​with the resources necessary to counter any threat to the United States,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Reuters.

As the controversy grows, reports have confirmed that the military is planning to “replace the USS Abraham Lincoln with the USS George Washington as part of a scheduled Middle East deployment,” said The Wall Street Journal, with the Washington currently on its way to the region. At the same time, Trump himself seems to think the replacement is unnecessary. It was “not nearly long enough,” Trump told reporters of the ship’s stationing.

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As the USS Abraham Lincoln prepares to be replaced, Democrats are still pressing for answers about what happened. “These reports warrant immediate attention, but they also raise a broader question: whether the Navy can sustain the operational tempo now being demanded of its carrier force,” said Blumenthal in his letter, “particularly as this administration repeatedly commits U.S. forces to conflicts of its own choosing and increasingly relies on aircraft carriers to sustain those operations.”