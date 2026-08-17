A record-breaking deployment leads to dire conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln

At least two sailors have reportedly tried to jump overboard. The Defense Department is denying all reports.

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The USS Abraham Lincoln seen in the Strait of Hormuz in April.
The USS Abraham Lincoln seen in the Strait of Hormuz in April
(Image credit: Handout Photo / U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been at sea for over 260 days, marking a record deployment for a modern aircraft carrier. There have also been allegations of grim conditions aboard the 5,600-person vessel. Things on the ship reportedly got so bad that multiple sailors have attempted to jump overboard rather than remain on the carrier. But the Defense Department is denying these reports, even as it moves to replace the ship.

What are conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln like?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.