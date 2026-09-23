The UK’s support to Saudi Arabia in Yemen

Andy Burnham agrees to provide ‘defensive’ assistance to help counter Houthi attacks in Red Sea amid fear of further oil price shocks

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Andy Burnham
Ahead of his first meeting with Donald Trump in New York, Andy Burnham agreed to a Saudi request for military support
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

The prime minister announced military support to Saudi Arabia in a bid to avoid further disruption to global energy supplies, which could have a knock-on effect on the cost of living at home.

He made the decision ahead of his first meeting with Donald Trump in New York, as a statement from the Ministry of Defence said an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft is to be deployed to bolster Saudi “defensive activity in support of the legitimate government of Yemen”.

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