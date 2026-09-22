Concerns fly as AI is integrated into air traffic control

The tool has debuted at several airports in the Washington, D.C., area

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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An airplane takes off at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is one of three airports now using SMART
(Image credit: Samuel Corum / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

After years of reports about artificial intelligence potentially being incorporated into air traffic control systems, the prospect is finally becoming a reality. The FAA is rolling out an AI tool that’s already being used in control towers at major airports. But while the federal government is lauding the new AI program, many aviation experts are wary of letting the technology take off.

What is the FAA’s new technology?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.