Tech leaders, lawmakers call for AI slowdown

AI experts say progress is being made too fast, without enough guardrails

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A man in London holds a protest sign against superintelligent AI
Protesters are also speaking out against superintelligent AI
(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing / Getty Images)

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