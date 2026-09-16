Condos: The rising costs of community living

Homeowners dues are reshaping the neighborhood, said Giulia Carbonaro in Newsweek. About 21.6 million people—nearly one-fourth of all homeowners in the country—paid a condo or homeowners association (HOA) fee in 2024, according to the Census Bureau. These community governance groups rely on owner dues and assessments to cover shared amenities, like pools, trash collection, and lawn maintenance. But in many places, the fees are rising quickly as HOAs contend with higher upkeep, labor, and insurance costs. Homeowners understandably put “mortgages and utilities first when their disposable income is squeezed,” but too many missed HOA payments can result in a tax lien on their property. Between 2022 and 2025, HOA liens rose 41.7% to more than 250,000 nationwide, according to property data platform Cotality, while HOA-led foreclosure filings rocketed more than 46%.

Americans living in older condos are facing the brunt of this, said Claire Boston in Yahoo Finance. They often “pay more than double the annual fees that newer condo owners do.” The collapse of a 40-year-old condo building in Surfside, Fla., in 2021 forced many HOAs to “spend heavily to catch up on deferred maintenance” and recoup rising insurance costs. The impact has reverberated well beyond Florida. HOA fees are even increasing for affordable houses, said Cormac McCrimmon in PBS.org. In Boulder, for instance, Henriette Gregorio bought a home in 2021 through the city’s Permanently Affordable Homes program. Although her mortgage has stayed manageable, her HOA fees have since doubled to more than $800 per month. “It’s a real challenge,” said Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, who also lives in a townhouse with escalating HOA fees.

Not all HOAs are evil, said Daniel Kramer and Madeline Carr in the Los Angeles Times. These “private, quasi-governmental organizations” can be real forces for good when it comes to sustainability, managing “how entire neighborhoods use water, generate energy, provide wildlife habitat, and respond to climate change.” Some are already starting to reject “aesthetic uniformity” for healthier environmental rules like “requiring native plants, limiting turfgrass, and encouraging renewable energy.” There are some HOA red flags to look out for before buying, said Veronica Dagher in The Wall Street Journal. Ask the board about any upcoming improvements. They are costly and lead to inconveniences, but “a strong track record of upgrades is often a sign of good governance.” Prospective buyers can request a “reserve study” that summarizes the HOA’s financial health to see how prepared the organization is for major repairs such as a roof replacement. Finally, talk to residents to get a vibe. While some HOAs function like “easygoing golden retrievers,” others are “tightly wound like pit bulls.”

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